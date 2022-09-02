Finishing works on IGB progressing in accordance with set schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2. The finishing works required for the commercial launch of the IGB pipeline connecting Greece and Bulgaria are progressing according to the set schedule, the ICGB AD, the project company, told Trend.

"All facilities are complete and in operational readiness, we expect the construction contractor to complete the gas pipeline’s management system in the next ten days, so that from October 1st Bulgaria and Greece could receive the first quantities of natural gas from IGB. We are about to purchase more quantities of natural gas to additionally test the interconnector at a higher pressure than the usual operational levels, in sync with the highest standards in the industry," said the two ICGB Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

