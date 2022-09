BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. More than 11.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported through TANAP Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and TAP Trans Adriatic Pipeline, Trend reports via Minister of Enrgy Parviz Shahbazov's Twitter account.

"A total of 3.7 billion cubic meter of gas was transported through Türkiye and 7.3 billion to Europe," he said.

Shahbazov also noted that 5.4 billion of gas was transported from Azerbaijan to Türkiye in 2022.