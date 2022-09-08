Brussels to host Extraordinary Energy Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, will represent the Commission at the Extraordinary Energy Council in Brussels on 9 September 2022, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

Simson will exchange views with the EU energy ministers on possible emergency measures to mitigate high energy prices, based on a Commission non-paper setting out the measures outlined by European Commission’s President von der Leyen yesterday.

The meeting will also be an opportunity to discuss with the Member States energy preparedness for the upcoming winter.

The Commissioner Simson said ahead of the meeting that EU households and businesses are faced with exorbitant energy bills.

“I look forward to discussing with EU ministers the way forward on how we can support EU consumers to make it safely and affordably through the winter,” she added.

