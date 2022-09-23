TAP covers one fifth of Greece’s natural gas demand - Kostas Skrekas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) so far covers almost 20 percent of Greece’s domestic consumption, said the country’s minister of environment and energy Kostas Skrekas, Trend reports.

He was addressing the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG).

"Greece has always been a pillar of stability, energy security and diversification in the wider region. We have completed important energy infrastructure projects while at the same time, we are proceeding with the implementation of critical infrastructures that will further strengthen the energy competitiveness of our country. The IGB pipeline is ready to operate while the FSRU at Alexandroupolis will be completed by the end of 2023. Combined with the new stations at Corinth and Alexandroupolis, which is already under construction, LNG capacity in Greece can exceed 20 bcm in in the next 3 years,” he added.

Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The country exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria each.

