EU further increases electricity trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova power system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. EU has further increased the electricity trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova power system, Trend reports with reference to ENTSO-E.

Reportedly, transmission System Operators (TSOs) of the Continental Europe Synchronous area agreed on September 20 to increase the trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova to 300 MW, day and night. It is an increase of 50 MW during night hours.

The possibility of further increasing trade capacity will be assessed regularly based on power system stability and security considerations.

Commercial electricity exchanges with the Ukraine/Moldova power system started on 30 June on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania, followed by the Ukraine-Slovakia interconnection on 7 July. Electricity trading on the other interconnections (Ukraine-Hungary and Moldova-Romania) is expected to follow.

The opening of trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova was made possible after the TSOs of Continental Europe confirmed on 28 June 2022 that the technical pre-conditions had been fulfilled to allow commercial exchanges of electricity between Ukraine and the neighboring countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn