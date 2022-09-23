Equinor enters long-term gas agreement with Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Norway’s Equinor company has entered a long-term gas supply agreement with Poland’s PGNiG company, Trend reports.

Equinor says that the agreement is for 10 years with a volume of around 2.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to be exported through the new Baltic Pipe.

The Baltic Pipe Project connects the Norwegian gas export system to Poland via Denmark and facilitates flow of Norwegian pipeline gas to Poland.

The volumes under the new, long-term agreement reflecting market prices are equivalent to around 15 percent of the typical, annual gas consumption in Poland. The agreement is from 1 January 2023 to 1 January 2033.

The Baltic pipe project connects to the Norwegian gas transportation system with Denmark’s transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet responsible for the components on Danish territory and Poland’s TSO GAZ-SYSTEM in charge of the section between Denmark and Poland.

