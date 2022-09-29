Lack of Albania’s connection to TAP is failure, says Ilir Meta

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Lack of Albania’s connection to the strategic Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a failure, Albania’s former president Ilir Meta wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

“Gas supply in Albania is at the zero point. TAP became operational on November 15, 2020. Lack of Albania’s connection to this pipeline is a failure. There has been enough time to proceed in accordance with the Gas Master Plan, to implement the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project and connect the Fier-Vlora pipeline to TAP,” he wrote.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

