European Commission sets biomethane use target with industry leaders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The European Commission has joined industry leaders to set a biomethane use target, Trend reports via the Commission.

The Biomethane Industrial Partnership (BIP) was announced in the REPowerEU Plan and aims to support the achievement of the target to increase annual production and use of biomethane to 35 billion cubic metres by 2030.

Reportedly, this will reduce Europe’s dependency on natural gas from Russia in a cost-effective way. At the same time, it will substantially contribute to an integrated net-zero energy system, diversifying farmer’s incomes and ensuring a circular approach.

The Biomethane Industrial Partnership is open to all interested stakeholders that wish to work towards achieving its objective. All EU countries are invited to join the Biomethane Industrial Partnership, together with companies, industry associations, academia and civil society organizations.

Harmen Dekker, CEO of the European Biogas Association, said that the biomethane sector is ready to meet the 35 bcm target, which requires €70 to 80 billion of investment. The Biomethane Industrial Partnership will be instrumental in Europe to drive joint efforts to overcome barriers for investment, production and use, he added.

