Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.17 on September 30 compared to the previous price, amounting to $91.68 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 30 amounted to $89.88 per barrel, down by $1.26 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $62.12 per barrel on September 30, lowering by $1.78 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.89 compared to the previous price and made up $87.82 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 1)