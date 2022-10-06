Azerbaijan and Türkiye intend to expand cooperation on Southern Gas Corridor - minister (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan and Türkiye intend to expand cooperation on Southern Gas Corridor - minister

Oil&Gas Materials 6 October 2022 17:50 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye intend to expand cooperation on the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum in Istanbul was fruitful in terms of the development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye intend to continue their success on SGC in the field of energy supply through the Azerbaijan-Türkiye -Europe electricity corridor," he added.

