Azeri Central East platform to reveal full potential of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Azeri Central East (ACE) offshore oilfield platform in Azerbaijan is being built on the basis of the latest technologies, Project Manager of ACE Neal Phillips said this during a media tour for reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the implementation of this project will be an example of the construction of a modern platform in the region.

"This project will make it possible to produce 300 million barrels of oil products by 2050, that is, to extract the full potential of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli," Phillips said

"This platform will facilitate gas production at the Central and Eastern platforms. The ACE platform will be equipped with a spare pipeline. In addition, this platform will operate almost completely automated. Both business management processes and production processes will be automated," he said.

Philips noted that the oil produced from the platform will be transported via a 30-inch pipeline to the Sangachal terminal.

"In addition, technical work on the platform will be carried out not once every six years, but once every eight years. This will maximize production. A 30-inch pipeline will be built for oil transportation, and a 22-inch pipeline for gas transportation. A 16-inch pipeline is expected to be built to ensure the platform with water. All of them will be connected to the Sangachal terminal," he informed.

According to Philips, today the ACE platform is 95 percent already built.

"About 62 percent of pipelines and other mechanical facilities have been put into operation. Work continues on connecting pipelines and installing appropriate compressors. After testing, the platform will be put into operation," he said.

The STB-1 barge is expected to be sent to the offshore field in the first quarter of 2023, Phillips added.