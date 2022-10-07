Azerbaijan shares time frame for construction of 'Hadrut' hub substation

HADRUT, Azerbaijan, October 7. The construction of ‘Hadrut’ hub substation in Azerbaijan will be completed in mid-November 2022, the Head of the Karabakh Regional Power Grid of Azerishig OJSC Janahmad Ahmadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, the new hub substation, included in the 35 kV ring power supply scheme and built between ‘Shukurbayli’ and ‘Shusha’ substations, will provide the electricity needs of infrastructure for various purposes in Hadrut settlement.

"Establishment of the Intelligent Power Grid Control Center at the substation will create the basis for ensuring continuous control over the process of electricity distribution, energy efficiency, uninterrupted and high-quality energy supply," he explained.