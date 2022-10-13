Azerbaijan's minister talks projected gas supplies to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan is expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of 2022, in accordance with previously signed contracts, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov told reporters on the Russian Energy Week sidelines on October 13, Trend reports.

He noted that the export volume would probably remain unchanged or slightly increase in 2023.

According to Shahbazov, the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) could be doubled by 2027.

"The SGC capacity of 16 billion cubic meters in the direction of Türkiye may be expanded to 31 billion, and further along the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) – may increase from 10 billion to 20 billion cubic meters per year," the minister added.