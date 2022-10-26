Europe should put hydrogen on top of agenda for green recovery - Frans Timmermans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Europe should also put hydrogen on the top of the agenda for the green recovery from the pandemic, said Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, Trend reports October 26.

Speaking at the EU Hydrogen Week 2022 on October 25, Timmermans pointed out that hydrogen also has to play a key role in the energy transition – a key role in creating European energy sovereignty and weaning the EU of the dependency of Russian fossil fuels.

“RepowerEU is all about that. You know that we want to get to 20 million tons of renewable hydrogen by 2030: 10 million tons domestically produced, and 10 million tons imports. It sounds very ambitious and it is bloody ambitious. But extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary solutions. We have to face it. We have a unique opportunity to reshuffle our energy mix and to advance much faster than before. Even parts of the EU that are not fully enthusiastic about the Green Deal, let me put it very carefully, they are enthusiastic, everyone's enthusiastic about the need for energy transition,” noted Timmermans.

He pointed out that only eight months ago 40 percent of the gas EU consumed in Europe was gas from Russia, while today, it is down to less than 9 percent.

“Few people believed at the time that this was possible, but we said we could reduce Russian gas by two thirds and we did it. And there is no going back on this,” added the said Executive Vice-President of the European Commission.

