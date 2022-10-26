EU to continue talks with partners to secure supplies for this winter and beyond – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Europe we will continue negotiations with our partners to secure necessary supplies for this winter and beyond, said EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Trend reports October 26.

She made the remarks at the press conference of the Energy Council on October 25.

“Exactly a week ago, the Commission presented the most recent package of proposals to tackle the energy crisis, dedicated to gas prices in particular. Following the endorsement and guidance of the European Council last week, we now had a more detailed discussion with the ministers on how to move forward. The package has a number of important elements that we will jointly work on, to be ready for adoption at the next Extraordinary Council,” noted Simson.

The commissioner pointed out that the first task is making joint purchasing of gas a reality.

“There was strong support for this idea among the ministers and a keen interest in the details of the set-up. It is clear that combining our strength on the global market is to our advantage. If the proposed two-step model will be agreed at the November Council, we will be ready to jointly buy gas to refill the storage after this heating season. This process will cover at least 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas, enough to be attractive to the suppliers and meaningful for the market. In parallel, we will continue negotiations with our partners to secure necessary supplies for this winter and beyond. I will be in Norway after tomorrow for a High-Level Energy Dialogue,” she added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn