Kazakhstan uses alternative energy sources only in remote farms - prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Currently, alternative energy sources in Kazakhstan are used only in remote households, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said, Trend reports citing the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

According to him, due to the presence of wind corridors necessary for the operation of wind turbines, the climate of Kazakhstan is favorable for the construction of wind farms.

"However, pastures and grass lands (lands in the zone of irrigated agriculture, as a rule, in the foothills and on the outskirts of oases) are mainly located in the wind corridor zone. In addition, the use of alternative energy sources (wind turbines and solar panels) leads to high costs for technical maintenance of this infrastructure for end users (agricultural producers). In this regard, at present, alternative energy sources are used only in remote farms," Smailov said.