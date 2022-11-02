Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.07 on November 1 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.57 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 1 amounted to $95.49 per barrel, also up by $2.15 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.92 per barrel on November 1, growing by $0.57 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.08 compared to the previous price and made up $94.93 per barrel.