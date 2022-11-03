Azerbaijan plans to export 'green' energy to Europe through Türkiye - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan plans to export 'green' energy to Europe through Türkiye, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on November 3 during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev in the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, one of the promising routes for transporting the ‘green’ energy is the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor, which will pass through Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.

"Thanks to the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated lands, Azerbaijan will turn into a regional zero-emission energy hub," he noted.

The minister added that the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor project will enable the country to export ‘clean’ energy to European markets.