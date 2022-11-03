Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan plans to export 'green' energy to Europe through Türkiye - minister

Oil&Gas Materials 3 November 2022 15:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan plans to export 'green' energy to Europe through Türkiye - minister

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan plans to export 'green' energy to Europe through Türkiye, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on November 3 during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev in the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, one of the promising routes for transporting the ‘green’ energy is the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor, which will pass through Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.

"Thanks to the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated lands, Azerbaijan will turn into a regional zero-emission energy hub," he noted.

The minister added that the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor project will enable the country to export ‘clean’ energy to European markets.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more