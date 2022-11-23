Bulgartransgaz announces tender for financing Gas Interconnection Bulgaria-Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23. Bulgartransgaz EAD has announced a tender for providing a bank financing in the form of a loan to finance Bulgartransgaz EAD investment costs with regard to the Reverse Gas Interconnection Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS), Trend reports Nov.23 with reference to the company.

Within the procedure Bulgartransgaz EAD aims to attract EUR 49 million with a repayment term of 6 years. The funds will be used to finance and refinance costs under a signed contract for the implementation of the “Investment Design – Detailed Design Phase – Procurement of the necessary materials and equipment, construction and commissioning of a site: Gas Interconnection Bulgaria-Serbia on Bulgarian territory”.

Bulgartransgaz EAD shall provide a state guarantee to guarantee the liabilities, in accordance with the requirements of an Ordinance on the conditions to be met by investment projects financed with state loans and projects applying for financing with a state guarantee and the procedure for their examination.

Commercial Banks, International Financial Organizations operating on the territory of Bulgaria on the basis of concluded and ratified intergovernmental agreements and treaties and Government Funds may submit tenders to finance the project.

The deadline for the submission of tenders is by 5:00 pm on 9 December 2022.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn