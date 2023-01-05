Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Oil&Gas Materials 5 January 2023 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $82.35 per barrel on January 4, decreasing by $5.64 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.66 per barrel, down by $5.67 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 4 equaled $39.49 per barrel, down by $4.71 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $5.71 compared to the previous price and made up $75.52 per barrel.

