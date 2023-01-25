Four countries ask EU Commission to finance additional gas from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25. Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia have asked the European Commission to allocate funds for developing infrastructure to get additional natural gas from Azerbaijan, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

He made the remarks during a press conference with Azerbaijan’s economy minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

“It is about developing the existing infrastructure, construction of new interconnectors and expanding the capacity of the existing ones. It is important to increase the number of interconnectors in Europe in order to boost gas imports from Azerbaijan.

Szijjarto noted that Hungary welcomes Azerbaijan’s plans to double gas exports to Europe by 2027.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe began on December 31, 2020 with the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor comprising of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Azerbaijan's export of natural gas to European Union market will stand at 11.6 billion cubic meters as of 2023. Total export of natural gas from Azerbaijan this year will be almost 24 billion cubic meters.

