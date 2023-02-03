EU, Azerbaijan and partner countries working to ensure energy security - EU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The EU, Azerbaijan, and partner countries are working to ensure energy security and market stability, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, today's discussions are taking place in the context of global changes in the energy markets.

"Global growth is under threat. Energy security is the first issue we are thinking about. For this reason, today's meetings of the Advisory Councils are of the utmost importance. This shows that the EU, Azerbaijan, and partner countries are working together to ensure energy security and market stability," she said.