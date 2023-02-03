Azerbaijan to become important green energy, hydrogen supplier to Europe – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3. Azerbaijan will become an important green energy and hydrogen supplier to Europe in the near future, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

He was addressing the ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku Feb.3.

Parviz Shahbazov said that the Green Energy Advisory Council, along with the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, proves that along with natural gas, green energy is a priority for Azerbaijan.

The minister said that 2023 is a crucial year for Azerbaijan’s efforts both in terms of supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor and the green energy to Europe.

"Southern gas Corridor supplied 11.4 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022. In order to double gas supply to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027, we need to accelerate our infrastructure and upstream investment decisions, consolidate positions of all stakholders without wasting time, and begin expanding the corridor through comprehensive diversification,” added Shahbazov.

The minister pointed out that the creation of the green energy corridor sourced from Azerbaijan is also a strategic priority.

“Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary took a historic step in December 2022 to connect the Caspian Sea with Europe with green energy corridor. In the second stage, it is planned to supply 3-4 GW of green energy via this route, which is goig to be the green energy corridor of the 21st century. Our cooperation with foreign energy companies on more than 25 GW of green energy projects embales Azerbaijan to become an important and reliable partner supplying green energy and hydrogen to Europe,” said Shahbazov.