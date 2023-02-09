Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $86.33 per barrel on February 8, increasing by $0.99 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.56 per barrel, up by $0.99 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 8 equaled $46.67 per barrel, growing by $1.01 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.04 compared to the previous price and made up $83.15 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 9, 2023)