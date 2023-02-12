Ceyhan terminal resumes tanker loadings of oil from Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12. Tanker loadings of oil from Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline at Ceyhan terminal have been resumed as of this afternoon (12 February), bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

The tanker loading operations at the Ceyhan Terminal were temporarily suspended by the operator of the BTC pipeline in Turkiye (Botaş International Anonim Şirketi (BIAS) on Feb.6 due to the earthquake that hit the country.

In 2022, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline exported around 224 million barrels (about 30 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 305 tankers.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) continue to be transported via BTC.

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of 2022, it carried a total of 3.99 billion barrels (more than 531 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 5,244 tankers and sent to world markets. On 18 January 2023, BTC achieved the 4 billion barrels of oil export milestone.

BTC Co. shareholders are: bp (30.1%), SOCAR (25.00%), MOL (8.90%), Equinor (8.71%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), INPEX (2.50%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and ONGCVidesh (2.36%).