Ansaldo Energia reveals details of newly-inked agreement with Azerenerji

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.13. Italian Ansaldo Energia and Azerenerji – the largest electricity producer in the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed an agreement for the supply of four gas turbines AE94.3A, for a value of beyond 160 million euros, from the Italian company, Trend reports with reference to Ansaldo Energia.

The four AE94.3A gas turbines - a historical product with over 4 million operating hours - will be installed as an additional generation plant (combined cycle) at the "Azerbaijan" power plant, located in the city of Mingachevir.

With this new supply, the plant concept will be with two gas turbines for each steam turbine, resulting in a significant increase in efficiency and a decrease in gas consumption.

“An important agreement that highlights the value of the strategic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan, all the more significant since it concerns the energy production sector,” said Italian Minister of Made in Italy and Enterprise Adolfo Urso.

“We are proud to have been acknowledged as the main partner of this important energy project in Azerbaijan, a new market full of potential” says Giuseppe Marino, CEO of Ansaldo Energia.

“It is a very significant day in the energy sector of Azerbaijan today, as the foundation of the new Power Plant in the country is being laid” commented Azerenerji President, Baba Rzayev. “With the latest technology provided by Ansaldo Energia the plant will ensure the energy sustainability, meet the growing energy needs of our country and contribute to the protection of the environment, to the saving of natural gas in the production of electricity and to the expansion of our export potential.”

The AE94.3A gas turbine produces 340 MW of electrical power, with an efficiency of 40.3 percent in standard conditions. Ansaldo Energia has installed 80 combined cycle units and 16 open cycle units in 16 countries worldwide.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic country for Italy and Ansaldo Energia has shown, since 2020, a strong interest in the Azerbaijani market, promoting, over the years, numerous high-profile institutional meetings with top-level figures. We have identified significant business opportunities and, consequently, we have chosen to open our own branch on site, to contribute to the country's energy development", says Stefano Santinelli, Chief of International & Public Affairs.