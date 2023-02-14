Slovakia, Azerbaijan could cooperate in gas network decarbonization - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Slovakia and Azerbaijan could cooperate in gas network decarbonization, Slovakian Ministry of Economy told Trend.

"At the moment, we are not aware of concrete cooperation projects in the field of RES with Azerbaijan. The Slovak Republic could be open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of RES and share our previous experience with the use of various types of RES and with the implementation of European policies and measures in RES sector. Slovakia has useful experience in the construction of hydro and solar power plants and in the use of biomass, solar thermal systems and heat pumps for heat production. Decarbonization of gas network could be another area of possible cooperation of the relevant stakeholders," said the ministry.

The production of renewable energy exceeded 1.9 kWh of energy in Azerbaijan in 2022, according to Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

Energy production at hydroelectric power plants exceeded 27.043 billion kWh in 2022. Some 1.596 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity produced in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for hydropower plants, 83.3 million kilowatt-hours - for wind power plants, 60.9 million kilowatt-hours - for solar power plants, and 205.3 million kilowatt-hours - for the solid waste incineration plant.

In total, over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the country during the reporting period (an increase of 4 percent). Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports - 137.1 million kWh of electricity.

