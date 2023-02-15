First textbook on renewable energy presented at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

The first textbook on renewable energy sources by Elmar Gasimov and Rovshan Abbasov has been published in Azerbaijan

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a presentation of the book “An Introduction to Renewable Energy Sources”, prepared with the support of BP and its co-venturers.

The authors of the book are Candidate of Geographical Sciences, Associate Professor Elmar Gasimov and PhD in Geographical Sciences Rovshan Abbasov.

This book is the first ever university textbook on renewable energy engineering in Azerbaijan, printed with the stamp of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The textbook, intended for a wide range of readers, will be provided free of charge to educational institutions.

In addition to the new textbook, which will help lay the foundation for training national engineers in this area, the project scope includes the development of a tailored for purpose new learning course for undergraduate students.

The project aims to support Baku Higher Oil School in its efforts to lead the way to developing a new generation of engineers specialising in renewable energy sources.

The project was implemented by BHOS.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that Baku Higher Oil School, SOCAR's largest social project, bp and its co-venturers have implemented successful projects, each of which is sustainable. Speaking about the book, of which he is a co-author, the rector emphasized that this is the first step taken by BHOS towards realizing our plans for training qualified renewable energy experts.

“It is our decision to include this new area of learning as a compulsory discipline in our undergraduate programme for all majors with the intention to extend it in the future into a master's degree in renewable energy. Baku Higher Oil School is taking the first step to expand our educational capacity into this new field of engineering”.

Speaking at the event, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, Gary Jones, said: “One of the main goals of the country and indeed that of bp and our co-venturers is to help speed up the world’s transition to green energy. Azerbaijan has enormous potential for developing a strong renewable energy sector including green hydrogen, solar and wind energy resources. To make the transition journey efficient and in the future to be able to run the country’s green economy efficiently, there is a need to start developing highly qualified and skilled people including engineers specializing in renewable energy. We hope the textbook and the new course of learning we are presenting today will enable BHOS to lay the foundation for training specialists the country will need in the transition period and beyond”.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, Sadiq Gurbanov, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, General Director of Academician Yu.H.Mammadaliyev Institute of Petrochemical Processes of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, academician Vagif Abbasov, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University, Vilayat Valiev, spoke about the importance of this book for training renewable energy specialists - a priority direction in Azerbaijan and the world. They emphasized that the publication contains very interesting and useful information.

In conclusion, the co-author of the book, Rovshan Abbasov, expressed his opinion through a video. He talked about the process of creating the publication, expressing confidence that the book will become a useful source on renewable energy sources in the Azerbaijani language.