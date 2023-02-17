Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.48 per barrel on February 16, increasing by $0.76 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.71 per barrel, up by $0.65 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 16 equaled $47.94 per barrel, growing by $0.64 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.65 compared to the previous price and made up $84.14 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 17, 2023)