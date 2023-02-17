bp sees no need for maintenance work in Azerbaijan's fields this year - regional president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. bp does not plan to suspend the work of platforms Azerbaijan's fields this year for the purpose of maintenance, said Gary Jones, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

According to him, the repair work and terminal maintenance carried out in 2022 were completed successfully.

"We see no need for the suspension of work this year," said Gary Jones.

The bp is a participant in major oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan. In particular, bp is the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block development project and the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field.

The British company is also a participant in such pipeline projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and works on such promising structures as Block D230 and Shafag-Asiman [complex of offshore geological structures].