Romania may become gateway for Azerbaijani gas supplies to EU - Ion-Marcel Ciolacu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27. Romania has an extraordinary chance to become a gateway to the European Union for gas and energy from Azerbaijan, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, as he visited Baku, Trend reports.

“Thereby, we can become an important regional actor in ensuring Europe's energy security,” he wrote, adding that three major energy projects were discussed with Azerbaijan.

“The first concerned the contract for the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of gas, a contract that will run from April, for one year. The second project discussed today concerned the transport of liquefied natural gas, namely the partnership between Romgaz and SOCAR regarding the construction of two terminals on the Black Sea (liquefied natural gas and regasification facilities),” Ciolacu explained.

The third project that the sides focused on during the visit is the submarine transmission cable through the Black Sea to transport green energy from the Caspian Sea to Europe through Romania.

Azerbaijan, Romania Georgia and Hungary signed an agreement to build a Black Sea sea-belt electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania on December 17, 2022. It is planned to build a cable which will allow to transport four gigawatts of green energy from Azerbaijan.

