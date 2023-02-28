Azerbaijan, Romania discuss issues of green energy transit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed issues of green energy transit from Azerbaijan to Europe through the Black Sea, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

The discussions were held as part of the meeting with the delegation headed by Secretary General of the Romanian Government Marian Neacșu.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Romania are at the level of strategic partnership. He also said that the energy agenda is quite extensive. Moreover, he also talked about the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of natural gas, electricity, and especially renewable energy sources.

It was noted, that the issues arising from the decisions taken at the first meeting of the ministers of the four countries in order to implement the "Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary" were considered.

Aside from traditional and renewable energy, the importance of cooperation development in areas such as energy efficiency and energy issue management was emphasized.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania signed an agreement on the construction of an electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania on December 17, 2022.

As part of this project, it is planned to construct a cable that would allow the transport of 4 GW of green energy from Azerbaijan.