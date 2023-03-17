Azerbaijan establishes interdepartmental working group on hydrogen production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. An interdepartmental working group on hydrogen has been established in Azerbaijan in order to conduct research and prepare proposals for the production, use, and introducing of hydrogen in the country, Deputy Director of Azerbaijan's State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Kamran Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion themed "Hydrogen as a Tool for the Transition to Clean Energy" as part of the "Green Hydrogen: Path to Decarbonization" seminar.

"The H2 working group collaborated with the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) to develop a study on the topic "Assessment of Potential for a Low-Carbon Hydrogen Economy in Azerbaijan". Thus, in January last year, a kick-off meeting was held with a consultant selected by the EBRD, during which a project plan was presented to interested parties," he said.

Will be updated