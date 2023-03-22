SOCAR Türkiye sees increase in operational availability at STAR Refinery, Petkim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. SOCAR Türkiye’s agile transformation has ensured an increase in operational availability both at STAR Refinery and Petkim, Chief Strategy Officer Kanan Mirzayev told McKinsey, Trend reports.

“Our number one objective for the Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit agile transformation was to minimize Health and Safety Executive (HSE) risks. We embedded this philosophy into our agile operating model by incorporating HSE members into all relevant squads, while assigning aspirational HSE targets across the organization. This has ensured that the entire organization considers HSE before every action, an action which has reflected very positively on our key HSE metrics,” said Mirzayev.

He went on to add that another key area agile was expected to improve was operational availability, a key objective for the production units.

“The agile working model ensures that when a problem emerges in the factory, it is detected before it threatens production continuity. Maintenance, operations, and technical services teams work together in a cross-functional team; they examine daily operational parameters to investigate the problem, proactively plan the actions, direct the required resources, and ensure resolutions without losing time. As a result, we have seen an increase in operational availability both at STAR Refinery and Petkim, and I expect the trend to continue,” added Kanan Mirzayev.

