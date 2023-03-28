Jacket of Azeri Central East platform put on Caspian seafloor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Jacket of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform has been installed in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC told Trend.

The jacket, built at Baku Deep Water Jackets Factory named after Heydar Aliyev, was loaded on STB-1 barge and dispatched to the sea on March 16, 2023.

"The weight of the jacket is 16,000 tons, and the height is 153 meters. This facility includes three vertical pipes - for water injection, oil export, and gas export," ASCO noted.

The ACE project (worth $6 billion), includes a new offshore platform and other facilities designed to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The ACE platform will maintain oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields above 400,000 barrels per day until the end of the 2020s.

Within the project, a new 48-slot production, drilling, and quarters platform will be built mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 meters.

The project will also include new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal. The jacket of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform will be installed in a water depth of 137 meters.