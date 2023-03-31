Baku to host Azerbaijani-US energy forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Baku will host an Azerbaijani-US forum on green energy on April 3, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the organizers of the event are the ministry and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency.

The forum will discuss the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy, long-term plans for green energy projects, green hydrogen projects, the current situation in electricity production, as well as the introduction of clean energy technologies.

As part of the event, it is planned to hold business meetings with the participation of Azerbaijani and US companies.

The green energy production potential in Azerbaijan is about 200 GW. Azerbaijan intends to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 30 percent by 2030.