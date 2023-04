BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan offers the US to expand cooperation in the field of energy in three areas, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-US energy forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the liberated territories, the Caspian region, and Nakhchivan have great potential for energy cooperation.

"We offered our US colleagues to establish and expand cooperation in these three priority areas," he said.

Will be updated