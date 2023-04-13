Azerbaijani oil prices increase to $90 per barrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $90.78 per barrel on April 12, increasing by $2.34 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $88.85 per barrel, up by $2.39 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $58 per barrel on April 12, growing by $2.29 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $2.13, making up $88.21 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 13, 2023)