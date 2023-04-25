Bulgaria imports over 150 mcm of gas from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Bulgaria paid 27 380 169 euros for natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in February 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

The volume of gas exports from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria stood at 75.08 million cubic meters.

Bulgaria imported a total of over 152 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas worth 58 086 930 euros from January through February 2023.

Bulgaria started importing gas from Azerbaijan via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) which was put into operation on October 1, 2022. The contracted volume of gas supplies via this interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year. The total capacity of IGB is 3 billion cubic meters, expandable to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operation.

