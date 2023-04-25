China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (PHOTO)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan Guo Min has visited the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).

While the guest was touring the university campus, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov informed him in detail about the modern learning conditions and research environment created at Baku Higher Oil School. Touching on the importance of cooperation in the field of education, the rector noted that BHOS graduates work in various national and transnational industrial companies, including those of SOCAR.

“31 out of 102 young people who have been awarded the Presidential Scholarship this year are students of Baku Higher Oil School. Our students undertake internships in transnational and international oil and gas companies, including SOCAR’s enterprises. This contributes to their becoming English-speaking specialists”.

Elmar Gasimov also told the ambassador that Baku Higher Oil School is ready to cooperate with higher education institutions in China.

Guo Min spoke about the prospects for the development of cooperation between BHOS and Chinese universities. He emphasised the importance of expanding educational relations between the two countries. The ambassador spoke about the prospects of cooperation between the China University of Petroleum in Beijing and Baku Higher Oil School. The Chinese diplomat highly praised the conditions created at the university.

The sides also discussed the possibilities for joint cooperation, exchange of students and faculty members, and reached the decision to start real work as soon as possible.