Construction of high-voltage power supply systems in Azerbaijan's Karabakh almost complete - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 25. Construction of high-voltage power supply systems in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is almost complete, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

Soltanov made the remark at the 66th meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, work to provide the liberated territories with electricity rapidly continues.

"Besides, green energy technologies are being used in Karabakh, and similar work will be carried out in Nakhchivan. We also plan to apply these technologies in other parts of the country," the official said.

Speaking about the gas supply issues, Soltanov noted that one of the main gas pipelines will be built in Shusha.

"In the field of heat supply in the liberated territories, central systems will be used, which we also intend to use in the future in other regions of the country. The centralized system will allow us to effectively manage the heat supply of the region. Seven heat supply facilities have already been built," he added.