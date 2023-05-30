Iranian Central Oil Fields Company seeks to increase gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) plans take steps to increase gas production by 10 million cubic meters per day during the next winter (December 22, 2023 through March 19, 2024), Executive Director of the ICOFC, Mehdi Heydari said, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.

The director emphasized that in order to increase gas production, the company plans to start operations soon in Dey, Aghar and Tus gas fields.

Heydari added that the company plans to develop several more gas fields within the next 5 years. One of these fields is the Khar-Tang gas field.

He also said that it is planned to produce 10 million cubic meters of gas daily from the Khar-Tang field in the next Iranian year (March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025) with the completion of the development work.

According to Heydari, the ICOFC plans to make 15 work packages to increase gas production. In total, $3.6 billion is expected to be spent within the mentioned work packages.

The Iranian Central Oil Fields Company has 84 oil and gas fields in 11 provinces of Iran. So far, 13 gas fields and 13 oil fields have been developed.

At present, the ICOFC has the capacity to extract about 250,000 barrels of crude oil and 250 million cubic meters of gas per day.

