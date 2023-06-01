Belgian PM on Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security (VIDEO)

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 1. We are glad to see Azerbaijan at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova and discuss energy issues, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd European Political Summit held in Chisinau, Trend reports.

"Relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance and obviously happy to have so many countries here in Europe. Energy is one of the topics that will be discussed at the summit, and we’re happy to have Azerbaijan here in the table and to be able to discuss it," he said.

