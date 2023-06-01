Moldova, Azerbaijan have potential for long-term cooperation in energy sector – State Secretary (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Moldova and Azerbaijan have the potential for long-term cooperation in the energy sector, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Moldova, Constantin Borosan said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he was attending the Baku Energy Week.

"To strengthen energy security, we need to focus on three main elements. One of them is the development of infrastructure and interconnections between states. Moldova is already connected to the Southern Gas Corridor, so the infrastructure exists. The second element is cooperation. Having platforms for cooperation between countries is crucial. And the third element is trust between partners. Based on these elements, we can build even more trustworthy, good, and long-term relations between Moldova and Azerbaijan," he said.

Borosan mentioned the recent meeting between Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chisinau. He pointed out that energy is one of the key issues discussed at the second summit of the European Political Community in Moldova today. The state secretary expressed hope that the bilateral cooperation can further strengthen in the future.

He recalled that last year, the Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission held a session that also focused on energy cooperation.

“The discussions encompassed renewable energy, energy efficiency, regulation of energy markets, and the field of fossil fuels. In December 2022, Bucharest hosted a ceremony of signing a memorandum for the construction of an underwater electricity cable connecting Azerbaijan and Romania. Both countries play a crucial role in strengthening the energy security of Europe, and Moldova, as a neighboring country, has an interconnector with Romania for electricity supply. As such, this project will contribute to enhancing the energy security of the entire region,” added the state secretary.

Borosan pointed out that the Baku Energy Week provides an excellent platform for establishing cooperation and long-term relations between states, governments, and businesses.

"We are very pleased that this is possible within the framework of the Baku Energy Week," he concluded.

