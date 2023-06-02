Potential of Umid, Babek, Absheron fields planned to be reviewed - SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The potential of such fields as Umid, Babek, Absheron, Nakhchivan, and Shafag-Asiman is planned to be reviewed, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"We also plan to re-conduct technical assessment of these fields' potential. In this regard, we'll cooperate with the French TotalEnergies company," he said.

Yusifzade reminded that SOCAR and TotalEnergies signed a corresponding memorandum in early May.

