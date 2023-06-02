Nearly 200 bcm of gas produced from Shah Deniz, SOCAR says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A total of 192 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from the Shah Deniz field to date, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, 41 million tons fell on the share of extracted condensate.

"I also want to emphasize the potential of this field. In particular, we estimate the natural gas reserves of Shah Deniz at 1.2 trillion cubic meters, and condensate at 240 million tons," he said.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 74 million standard cubic meters of gas per day or more than 27 billion cubic meters per annum.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 29.99 percent), LUKOIL (19.99 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (14.35 percent), NICO (10 percent) and SGC (6.67 percent).