Azerbaijan inks memoranda with TotalEnergies, Nobel Energy Management (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan signed memoranda of understanding with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy Management, Trend reports.

"We signed memoranda of understanding on solar and wind energy projects with a total capacity of 900 MW with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy Management in Nakhchivan. It's planned to develop 650 MW out of these capacities in Nakhchivan," Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a memorandum of understanding was signed with Nobel Energy Management on the construction of a 400 MW solar power plant in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the export of generated electricity to Türkiye.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and TotalEnergies on cooperation in the field of evaluation and implementation of projects of a 250 MW onshore wind power plant, a 250 MW solar power plant in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as energy storage systems.