Turkmenistan's volume of natural gas exports to China jumps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Turkmenistan supplied about 2.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China in March 2023, while increasing export volumes, Trend reports.

According to official data, the volume of gas exports in the specified month is 20.8 percent more than was shipped in the same period last year (2.4 billion cubic meters).

In addition to Turkmenistan, in March China also imported natural gas from Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan (380 million cubic meters) and Uzbekistan (140 million cubic meters).

At the moment, Turkmenistan supplies its gas to China through three gas pipelines passing through Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan and reaching China. The total capacity of these pipelines is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Furthermore, it was agreed to build the fourth line of the gas pipeline in February 2022, which will connect Turkmenistan and China. It is expected that after the commissioning of this line, the volume of annual gas supplies from Turkmenistan to China will increase to 65 billion cubic meters.