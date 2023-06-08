Moldova hopes to import gas from Azerbaijan - state secretary (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Moldova hopes to import gas from Azerbaijan, State Secretary of Moldova’s Ministry of Energy Constantin Borosan said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He noted that until 2021, Moldova was 100 percent dependent on a single source of natural gas, Russia.

"We no longer consume natural gas from that country. Moldova was forced to quickly undergo a challenging process of procuring natural gas from European markets. We had no prior experience in this sphere. With the support of the United States, the European Union, and Romania, we now procure natural gas from the European market. Of course, these are short-term projects, and we would like to establish contracts for longer periods, spanning several years. Moldova is currently seeking such solutions. We have previously expressed our interest in purchasing natural gas from Azerbaijan and hope that it will be possible. As for other countries from which we are considering gas procurement, Romania, which has its own sources, is certainly one of them," said Borosan.

Additionally, as the state secretary highlighted, the Romanian company ROMGAZ has signed a contract with Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR for natural gas supplies.

"This contract stipulates that if necessary, ROMGAZ will supply gas to Moldova. We also currently procure gas through the state company Energocom within the project with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), involving suppliers and companies from the United States, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic. The EU Energy Platform is already in place, bringing together sellers and buyers of gas. We see clear advantages in this platform and believe it can serve as a good tool for Moldova and Azerbaijan in terms of long-term cooperation in the field of natural gas," he added.

