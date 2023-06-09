Mining industry rapidly developing in Azerbaijan - SMBDA's board chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The mining industry is rapidly developing in Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories, as well as throughout the world, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during a business forum themed "Opportunities and Prospects in the Mining Industry".

According to him, the mining industry is currently the driver of economic development.

"The country is aimed at using green technologies and introducing innovations in this sector," Mammadov said.

He stressed that the SMBDA is carrying out activities aimed at identifying and solving the problems of entrepreneurs in this sector.

"In the course of meetings with entrepreneurs in the mining industry, we discuss the possibility of reducing taxes, fees and other state duties, as well as state support tools," Mammadov said.